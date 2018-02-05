What is a playlist for gamers?Dec 1
Dishonored
Recommended
Stupid rats, plague. Could the city get any worse? Chances are very good. Since you have to cut or sneak your way through Dunwall filled with guards, assassins, and weepers with no time to pause for whisky and cigars. Never doubt it – Dishonored is a great game that constantly keeps you wired. Speaking about level design, weapons and spells, enemies, this is one of the best games I have ever played. Everything is well thought-out, and as a result you get much freedom when it comes to ways of accomplishing the missions. The games doesn't teach you much, it just explains how this weapon or that spell work and lets you use them as you please. So you can stop time, fire bolts and attach bombs to them; you can possess anybody and casually walk to a safe place to choke the poor guy down; you can acquire Shadow Kill ability (which makes bodies of those you kill turn to ashes immediately) and just kill everybody you see leaving no traces of a bloodbath behind; you can blink your way over the roofs without setting foot on the ground, coz, you know, the floor is lava! [minor and major story spoilers below] Although I don't understand the praise the storyline got (to me it was clichéd through and through), I can't deny that the characters and the setting are well-made. Even minor characters have background stories and hidden desires and fears that can easily be revealed with the help of one particular device. The world is a solid mix of dark fantasy, zombie post-apocalypses, and well-known dystopian novels with a bunch of retrofuturistic and steampunk elements. Although I'd say that there are some unfinished storylines within the game: like you'll never truly understand who the hell Granny Rags is. Sure, she is the old scary witch that could earns some respect even from The Witcher's Ladies of the Wood for her creepiness. But given how detailed some parts of Dishonored is, you always wait for some kind of an explanation and Granny Rags gets none. The same goes to Daud, the leader of assassins. When you manage to ‘neautralize’ him in a ‘non-lethal’ way by stealing his pouch, you kind of wait for his reaction to be ultimately revealed. Was he scared to death that you had got so close but spared his life? Did he shit some bricks? Was he furious with his bodyguards that couldn't stop Corvo coming? My biggest resentment comes from the thing that needs a bit of explanation for those who haven't played the game. Dishonored lets you choose you own way to complete missions – that's true – but how you tackle them affects the course of the story and the ending. As the game puts it, killing lots of enemies will cause more rats and more weepers in the streets, while adopting a stealthier approach will lead to a more happy and light outcome. At the same time, if you decide to neutralize Campbell in a non-lethal way (which is ‘good’), you'll find him later as a weeper, living the last days of his life in some swampy dump. So I think killing him in the first place could be actually more merciful. Fates that are worse than deaths will await at least half of your targets if you choose the ‘non-lethal’ way, so at the end of the day you feel like a true monster. And at the end of the game, when you it counts all chaos you caused in the city, you expect something more, since the game told you at the very beginning it would affect the finale. But all you get after you rescue Emily (or let her die) is some stop-motion scenes of Dunwall citizens ranging from dark to happy with Outsider narrating what will happen afterwards. To me it was very unrewarding, it actually killed any mood to replay the game with a different chaos-level. And what was more irritating – I never learned what had happened to Havelock since I just rendered him unconscious like I always did with my targets. Did he go to the prison? Was he executed? Was he pardoned? Did he manage to escape? We'll never know. [spoilers end here] All in all, this is truly a great game. I can't put an ‘exceptional’ for everything stated above. But I do recommend it to anyone who appreciate solid stories, interesting characters, an inventive gameplay, and stealth games in general. It's the best game about an assassin with a creed, and it's too bad an appropriate title for this game was taken long before.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Exceptional
I’m not usually this sentimental but I have a deep emotional connection to the roots of 3D GTA games and it’s hard to choose which is better. I played all parts as they were released so GTA 3 was my first one while San Andreas surprised me with its size and possibilities but till this day I think that Vice City was the best one. The atmo, the 80s feel with all the music, cars, clothes, and still some goofy things that later started to fade out from the series. All in all this is one of my most favorite games.
«Time-tested»
«OST on repeat»
Liked this game for the interesting story and great aesthetic: art and plot combined give a feeling of epicness. For me this game was quite difficult on normal and I switched to easy, but that's only because I suck in this genre.
«That Ending!»
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Recommended
As a strategy this game doesn't offer anything interesting, it's not deep and it's possible to beat the entire campaign by one tactic. Plot is dull, despite the high quality CGI video between missions. Still this game is quite fun in co-op mode for a few evenings, so if you have a friend it's not a waste of time.
«Better With Friends»
It is an extremely well-made RTS which any fan of the genre must give a try. If you are a fan of the LotR universe than you must must give it a try. The balance is awesome. The campaign is really good with all the voices and music. The multiplayer is also okay. Create a Hero and War of the Ring take the level of the game even higher.
Still Life
Recommended
Everything is good here - the gameplay, atmo, storyline. The ending was not what I expected though, but I could live with that. There are some bad puzzles but only some, so if you are really into adventure games you should definitely try this one.
VersusPLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
nice.
«Better With Friends»
Непонятно, как в это можно играть, но в итоге затягивает. Сырейшая игра, в ней проходишь все этапы от отвращения до принятия =)
«Buggy as hell»
Добротный классический ужастик про студентов в лесу. Идеально подходит для прохождения в компании с девушкой. Сюжет не несет никакой эмоциональной нагрузки, игра чисто развлекательная и, после прохождения, вам будет интересно обсудить с друзьями кто умер а кто нет. Что до прохождения в одиночку... Эта игра - представитель жанра интерактивного кино, так что никакого увлекательного геймплея ожидать не стоит. Весь геймплей - это поиск улик, принятие решений и QTE - от всего этого зависит сколько персонажей выживет к концу игры. Так же, общие впечатления может подпортить дерганная анимация и хреновая русская озвучка.
«Better With Friends»
The game is slightly overhyped. There is no any will to play it again, despite of common opinion
«Disappointment of the year»
«Reviewers bribed»
В этой игре все либо хорошо, либо охеренно.
I understand the DMC series is all about hacking and slashing with a touch of running and jumping but I get tired of them very soon. I lasted perhaps 4 hours on this game (though I managed to complete some previous DMC games). The enemies are very repetitive, the level design is also un-imaginative at most. As far as I understand this is a hallmark of the series to reuse some objects/places or even entire locations over and over throughout the game with small alterations. Bu to mes it feels as if I start watch some blockbuster with cool SFX and then I notice that pretty much all of the action happens in the same stage set with the same background. I guess for DMC fans this game might be the best one of the series, but I doubt that you'll love it a lot if you are not in this community.
«Waste of time»
The flaws of this game are still better than my whole gaming experience. Immersive, fun and silly, usually in a good way
«Just one more turn»
«Time-tested»
«Liked before it became a hit»
«Constantly dying and enjoy it»
Несколько раз пытался играть. Вроде интересный вариант Europa Universalis, но что-то каждый раз не заходит. Надо сказать, довольно сложная, очень долго нужно разбираться, как будто играешь в какую-то сложную настолку для гиков.
Приятная метроидвания с отзывчивым управлением и парой оригинальных находок. Уверенно держится на фоне признанных эталонов жанра, но не превосходит их.
Первая игра за долгое время, которую прошел до конца. Шо тут сказать, играть и бегать было интересно достаточно. Было интересно блуждать по лабиринтам, разгадывать загадки, пробиваться через врагов. Было приятно получать бонусы, новые шмотки и т.д. Было несколько достаточно красивых артов. Но, я ожидал конечно же большего. Сюжета никакого нету, читать эту муть совсем не интересно. Голоса нету никакого, интереса нету никакого. Красивые задники - это конечно круто, но как бы их было не так много как я ожидал. Короче геймплей - ок, в остальном хуйня. Последний босс когда ты получаешь все плюхи - охуеть. 6/10
Исключительный случай, игра, лучшая сразу на двух поколениях. Это Лео Месси в мире видеоигр!
«Blew my mind»
«Time-tested»
«Sit Back and Relax»
«OST on repeat»
По началу неплохая история, переходящая в безмотивное приключение троицы. Открытый мир, в котором просто нечего делать. И онлайн уровня ну так пойдёт, на который Рокстар с релиза положила все силы, хоть бы замутили сюжетные дополнения в стиле 4 части.
